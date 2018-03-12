 
menu
Entertainment 12.3.2018 10:32 am

‘Wheelchairs curling, more cooler!’ says Mr. T

AFP
Mr. T has been tweeting his enthusiasm for wheelchair curling at the Paralympics

Mr. T has been tweeting his enthusiasm for wheelchair curling at the Paralympics

Curling-mad Mr. T swung back into action Monday to support his favourite sport — firing off a volley of tweets urging his followers to watch wheelchair curling at the Paralympics.

Mr. T, who made his name playing big-hearted toughman B.A. Baracus in 1980s TV hit “The A-Team”, tweeted about his love of unfashionable curling throughout February’s Winter Olympics.

The American retired wrestler is also following this month’s Paralympics in Pyeongchang closely, in particular the version of curling adapted for disabled athletes.

“Wheelchair curling! This is my first time ever watching wheelchairs curling!” tweeted Mr. T, known for his gold chains and mohican haircut.

“I said it before and I’ll say it again.. curling is cool fool! But wheelchairs curling, more cooler!”

Wheelchair curling is similar to curling at the Winter Olympics with one major difference — no sweeping is allowed.

The Paralympics teams are mixed, unlike at the Olympics where there are separate male and female teams.

Wheelchair curling is similar to curling at the Winter Olympics with one major difference — no sweeping is allowed

Mr. T also sent out a flurry of tweets to his 232,000 followers expressing admiration for the disabled athletes in Pyeongchang, such as: “I am so inspired by these Paralympians!”

“Knowing the athletes stories and backgrounds, you won’t ever hear me complaining again! I would pity myself if I did,” said the 65-year-old.

Ahead of the United States men’s curling team’s final against Sweden in the Winter Olympics, Mr. T called the players to offer his encouragement. The team went on to win their country’s first ever Olympic men’s curling title.

The United States are also competing at the Winter Paralympics.

Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5

Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8
hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.