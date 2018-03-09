Ex-NBA star Rodman: I predicted North Korea opening

“Much respect to President Trump and Marshall Kim Jong Un for their upcoming historic meeting,” Rodman wrote on Twitter.

“I said it back in 2014 that doors will open. #Peace #Love #NotWar.”

The comment came after the late Thursday’s stunning announcement that President Donald Trump would meet Kim soon in a landmark summit which aims at ratcheting down threats of nuclear destruction from both sides.

Rodman, a 1990s star of the Chicago Bulls, where he won three NBA championships, has visited North Korea several times, in 2013, 2014 and again last year, meeting Kim, a self-avowed NBA fan.

In the early meetings he urged North Korea to free Americans being held prisoner in the country, and put on basketball demonstrations for Kim.

In last year’s visit Rodman delivered to Kim a copy of Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal.”