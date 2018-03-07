Jazz superstar Somi at The Westcliff this weekend

On March 11 the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff is hosting Somi live in concert on the Jazz on the Hill stage. Somi, often referred to as a modern day Miriam Makeba with the earthy genuineness of Nina Simone, was one of the headliners at last year’s Standard Bank Joy of Jazz – and considering her Ugandian and Rwandian roots she has become lauded for her refashioning of Jazz and African sounds in a soulful way.
Born in Illinois to immigrants from Rwanda and Uganda, Somi has built a career of transatlantic sonicism and storytelling. Petite Afrique, Somi’s sophomore album has been mentioned as a daring, relevant refashioning of what “jazz” and “African music” means – both singularly and to each other.
The album which tells the story of African immigrants in the midst of a gentrified Harlem, New York, won a 2018 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album. Petite Afrique is the highly anticipated follow-up to Somi’s last chart-topping album and major label debut The Lagos Music Salon, which was inspired by an 18-month creative sabbatical in Lagos, Nigeria, features special guests Angelique Kidjo and Common, and landed at #1 on US Jazz charts. Both albums straddle the worlds of African jazz, soul, and pop with a newfound ease.
