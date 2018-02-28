Norway handball star returns after intimate photo row

The 26-year-old from Oslo, who was top scorer at last year’s world championship, had her mobile phone stolen before nude photos of her then went public.

The free-scoring full back felt the Norwegian handball federation had failed to move swiftly, and claimed players in the men’s team had the photos for two months before any action was taken.

“We have agreed to put new measures in place to deal with this kind of situation and Nora thinks the measures are sufficient,” Norway handball president Kare Geir Lio said after two days of talks with the star.

“Nora says she wants to continue to play for the national team and we are absolutely delighted.”

Runners-up to Germany in the 2017 world championships, Mork scored a tournament top tally of 66 goals and has scored 560 times for Norway. She was also a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.