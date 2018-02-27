‘Case closed’ in death of Bollywood star Sridevi: Dubai prosecutor

“The Dubai public prosecutor’s office has decided to release the body of Indian actress Sridevi to her family today (Tuesday) after the investigation into the incident was concluded and the case closed,” read a tweet by the Dubai police.

Sridevi, 54, drowned in her bathtub after losing consciousness at the weekend in a hotel in Dubai, where she was attending a wedding.

Dubai had held the superstar’s body since Saturday, pending the results of the post-mortem investigation.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Sridevi appeared in around 300 films and was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award, for her service to the film industry.