List of winners at 68th Berlin film festival

– Golden Bear for best film: “Touch Me Not”, Adina Pintilie, Romania/Germany/Czech Republic/Bulgaria/France

– Jury Grand Prix Silver Bear: “Twarz” (Mug), Malgorzata Szumowska, Poland

– Silver Bear for best director: “Isle of Dogs”, Wes Anderson, Britain/Germany

– Silver Bear for best actress: Ana Brun in “Las Herederas” (The Heiresses), Marcelo Martinessi, Paraguay/Germany/Uruguay/Norway/ Brazil/France

– Silver Bear for best actor: Anthony Bajon in “La Priere” (The Prayer), Cedric Kahn, France

– Silver Bear for best screenplay: Manuel Alcala and Alonso Ruizpalacios for “Museo” (Museum), Mexico

– Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize for work that opens new perspectives: “Las Herederas” (The Heiresses)

– Best documentary: “Waldheims Walzer” (The Waldheim Waltz), Ruth Beckermann, Austria

– Best first feature film: “Touch Me Not”

– Golden Bear for best short film: “The Men Behind the Wall”, Ines Moldavsky, Israel

– Teddy for best feature film with gay or lesbian context: “Tinta Bruta” (Hard Paint), Marcio Reolon and Filipe Matzembacher, Brazil

– Teddy for best documentary film with gay or lesbian context: “Bixa Travesty” (Tranny Fag), Claudia Priscilla and Kiko Goifman, Brazil