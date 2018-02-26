 
List of winners at 68th Berlin film festival

AFP
Romanian director Adina Pintilie says her movie was intended to "invite you the viewer to dialogue" with its frank portrayals of sex, disability and inhibitions

Romanian director Adina Pintilie says her movie was intended to "invite you the viewer to dialogue" with its frank portrayals of sex, disability and inhibitions

Here are the winners of the main prizes awarded Saturday at the 68th Berlin film festival:

– Golden Bear for best film: “Touch Me Not”, Adina Pintilie, Romania/Germany/Czech Republic/Bulgaria/France

– Jury Grand Prix Silver Bear: “Twarz” (Mug), Malgorzata Szumowska, Poland

– Silver Bear for best director: “Isle of Dogs”, Wes Anderson, Britain/Germany

Bill Murray picked up Wes Anderson’s prize

– Silver Bear for best actress: Ana Brun in “Las Herederas” (The Heiresses), Marcelo Martinessi, Paraguay/Germany/Uruguay/Norway/ Brazil/France

– Silver Bear for best actor: Anthony Bajon in “La Priere” (The Prayer), Cedric Kahn, France

– Silver Bear for best screenplay: Manuel Alcala and Alonso Ruizpalacios for “Museo” (Museum), Mexico

– Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize for work that opens new perspectives: “Las Herederas” (The Heiresses)

– Best documentary: “Waldheims Walzer” (The Waldheim Waltz), Ruth Beckermann, Austria

– Best first feature film: “Touch Me Not”

– Golden Bear for best short film: “The Men Behind the Wall”, Ines Moldavsky, Israel

Ana Brun of Paraguay won the Silver Bear prize for best actress for her role in “The Heiresses”

– Teddy for best feature film with gay or lesbian context: “Tinta Bruta” (Hard Paint), Marcio Reolon and Filipe Matzembacher, Brazil

– Teddy for best documentary film with gay or lesbian context: “Bixa Travesty” (Tranny Fag), Claudia Priscilla and Kiko Goifman, Brazil


