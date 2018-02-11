Was the song of the summer, Omunye, stolen?

A forensic copyright investigation has reportedly found that the tempo, key signature and instrumentation on sensational gqom hit Omunye is similar to another song that had dropped three months before Distruction Boyz released their version, City Press reports.

The song in question is Trip to New York by DJ LAG, and seems to bear similarities to the better known hit in a many ways but the lyrics.

Listen to Trip to New York by DJ LAG and judge for yourself:

The similarities have been the subject of rumours from the moment Omunye came to public consciousness last year.

The Distruction Boyz, however, deny the theft. Instead, the link between Omunye and Trip to New York can be found in the Cape Town producer the Distruction Boyz say they bought the song from, DJ Mphyd.

DJ Mphyd is quite possibly the Siphesihle Njokweni who is named in the song’s writing credits.

But DJ Mphyd told City Press he had nothing to do with DJ LAG’s song and said the songs did not sound the same, except for the key.