Critical favorite War on Drugs wins rock Grammy

The War on Drugs’ fourth album “A Deeper Understanding” marked the first time that the Philadelphia band was nominated for a prize at the music industry’s annual gala. It won in a field that included the latest by metal legends Metallica.

The War on Drugs — the band’s name a sarcastic play on the US government’s long-running campaign to stamp out the illegal use of narcotics — had become critical favorites with the 2014 album “Lost in the Dream.”

A haunting work written over two years in which Adam Granduciel examines his depression and sense of isolation, “Lost in the Dream” made numerous lists of albums of the year.

“A Deeper Understanding,” while not a sequel, picked up similar themes but with more touches of optimism and touches of 1980s pop rock.