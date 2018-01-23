Zuma mourns Hugh Masekela as artist and activist

President Jacob Zuma has paid tribute to jazz artist Hugh Masekela, who died on Tuesday, as a legendary trumpeter and a liberation struggle hero.

“Mr Masekela was one of the pioneers of jazz music in South Africa whose talent was recognised and honoured internationally over many years. He kept the torch of freedom alive globally fighting apartheid through his music and mobilising international support for the struggle for liberation and raising awareness of the evils of apartheid,” Zuma’s office said.

“The nation mourns one of its most recognizable signature talent in the person of Bra Hugh Masekela.”

Zuma said his death after a long battle with cancer was “an immeasurable loss” to the music industry and to the country.

“His contribution to the struggle for liberation will never be forgotten. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and peers in the arts and culture fraternity at large. May his soul rest in peace.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

