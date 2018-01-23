Tribute from Davos for music icon Hugh Masekela

Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel expressed his shock at hearing the news of Hugh Masekela’s death on Tuesday. Patel, who is in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, described Masekela as an “icon”.

“What a loss, but what a life,” said Patel. “The word icon is overused, but but he truly was an icon of South African music and passion.”

The legendary trumpeter, composer and jazz musician Hugh Masekela lost his battle with prostate cancer on Tuesday morning, his family has confirmed. He was 78 years old.

He recalled a meeting of workers and Masekela playing to a packed hall of 3 000-4 000 workers who absolutely erupted.

He added Masekela’s music would ensure that his legacy lives on.

– African News Agency (ANA)

