Twitter reacts to Bra Hugh’s passing

Hugh Masekela, dubbed the father of South African jazz, has passed away aged 78.

His outspoken views and legendary musical talent has prompted a great sadness among reactions to his death on social media platform Twitter.

His music influenced and inspired countless people, both locally and internationally.

Here are some of the reactions from Masekela fans mourning his passing:

#RIPBraHugh – "..as Africans we need major therapy but we can't get that therapy if we don't OWN ourselves.." – Bra Hugh Masekela 🍃 One of the many ways this unapologetic great got my head out the gutter, Sibonge Bra Hugh, you LIVED! 🌻🙌🏾🌻 pic.twitter.com/uDyALzCv39 — Nontobeko Sibisi (@Nontobek0Sibisi) January 23, 2018

“My biggest obsession is to show Africans and the world who the people of Africa really are” Hugh Masekela #RIPHughMasekela pic.twitter.com/L21AMmOQX7 — Write Pen (@kudzaivanyoro1) January 23, 2018

He was one of the best musicians in the country. His music will relive in our heart.We lost another legend 😢

Rest In Peace Bra Hugh Masekela pic.twitter.com/nyrXUAP0rj — #Ndivhu_M_pictures 🇿🇦 (@Ndivhu_M_) January 23, 2018

#CountryDuty would like to extend condolences to the Masekela family on the passing of the legendary

Bra Hugh Masekela. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and we wish you peace and comfort during this difficult time. Hamba Kahle Tata, Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/DvFYQ2jLl9 — #CountryDuty (@CountryDutyZA) January 23, 2018

My father used to play Hugh Masekela's Thanayi full blast to make fun of my mother……..we would catch slaps for laughing — Mayi (@MTshwete) January 23, 2018

In 1954 Father Trevor Huddleston gave Bra Hugh Masekela his first trumpet from Louis Armstrong & asked Uncle Sauda to teach him basics, the rest became a colourful history… A legend through and through…#HughMasekela pic.twitter.com/cLL94Pov7r — Mathetha Mokonyama (@MathethaM) January 23, 2018

A baobab tree has fallen, the nation has lost a one of a kind musician with the passing of Jazz legend bra Hugh Masekela. We can safely say bra Hugh was one of the great architects of Afro-Jazz and he uplifted the soul of our nation through his timeless music. #RIPBraHughMasekela pic.twitter.com/JVy47GA6aU — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 23, 2018

Sad news that Hugh Masekela passed away. My mom took this photograph in the 80s She wrote "Masekela with friend & contemporary musician Thandi Klaasen before we went on stage (26/12)" Rest in Peace Hugh Masekela, your legacy will never vanishhttps://t.co/UspFxEPdVh pic.twitter.com/oNJqvqlH1R — Joe Turpin (@joeturpinjoey) January 23, 2018

"I lived for music since I could think"- @hughmasekela. Rest in Peace Bra Hugh Masekela, your music lives within us… You will never be forgotten. #RIPHughMasekela pic.twitter.com/DOzbvWuatI — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) January 23, 2018

Honestly I'm never hurt about celebrity figures passing..

But this one is taking a piece out of me😢

RIP bra Hugh Masekela

You're loved 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/tBH3A0RSSM — Seru The Ellipsis 🗽 (@SeruTheEllipsis) January 23, 2018

The Tambo Foundation sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the incomparable legend, Bra Hugh Masekela. His life and art will forever have made South Africa a better place. What an immense loss to the world. #RIPBraHugh pic.twitter.com/2gKG5Oa3Mb — Tambo Foundation (@TamboFoundation) January 23, 2018

We are lucky to have lived in the time of Hugh Masekela…But oh man a world without him…what a sad morning — Maria McCloy (@MariaPodesta) January 23, 2018

