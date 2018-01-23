Details: What we know about Hugh Masekela’s passing

The world-renowned flugelhornist, trumpeter, bandleader, composer and defiant political voice passed away in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning surrounded by his family.

In a statement, his family said he died while at a hospital where he eventually succumbed to prostate cancer, which he was first diagnosed with in 2008. His 10-year battle with the disease saw Masekela cancel gigs last year as the cancer progressed.

Masekela missed out on performing at the 4th annual heritage festival held in his honour in October 2017, as he was resting after undergoing cancer treatment.

He had an operation in March 2016 when the cancer spread. After that surgery, he had follow-up operation after a tumour was found in September 2016.

