Dolce & Gabbana’s royal flush wows Milan Fashion Week

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana put on a show fit for a king Saturday with its regal-inspired men’s range modelled by some of the scions of the social media age in Milan.

The show, “King’s Angels”, featuring sharp tailored suits embellished with patterned lapels and gold embroidery, took place under an enormous crown with regular appearances of the celestial beings on sleeves, sweatsuits and suede moccasin slippers.

The Italian label has made millenials (those born between 1980 and 2000) its target market and used several of the generation’s more prominent members to show off its latest creations at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Internet celebrities such as Kevin Chaplin, grandson of Charlie, Dylan Jagger Lee, son of actress Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee, Paris Brosnan, son of actor Pierce, and Christian Combs, son of rapper Puff Daddy all took to the catwalk.

They were joined by the likes of Neels Visser — he of 2.7 million Instagram followers — video microblogging app Vine star Cameron Dallas, and musician and actor Austin Mahone.

Earlier Saturday, the doyen of Italian fashion Giorgio Armani, 83, showed off new creations for his Emporio Armani streetwear brand with a unisex show full of dark block colours and sharp tailoring.

Donatella Versace introduced riffs on Scottish tartan, also displaying women’s outfits at Men’s Fashion Week.