P!nk named to perform US anthem at Super Bowl 52

The 38-year-old American will make her first appearance at the NFL’s championship spectacle in the February 4 matchup, protected from Minnesota’s winter cold by a domed stadium.

“I’m really looking forward to 2018,” P!ink tweeted. “I’m really excited about the Grammys. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret.”

P!nk follows stars like Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, Billy Joel and Beyonce in performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the annual championship game.

The singer is from a suburb north of Philadelphia and her home-region Philadelphia Eagles are among the eight clubs still in contention to play in the Super Bowl.

Justin Timberlake will be the half-time musical performer at Super Bowl 52, returning after a controversial 2004 Super Bowl appearance in which he is infamously remembered for a “wardrobe malfunction” that exposed one of Janet Jackson’s breasts for a moment.

P!nk’s latest album, “Beautiful Trauma,” was released in October while Timberlake is set to unveil his newest collection, “Man of the Woods,” two days before the game.