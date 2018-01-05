David Letterman returns to TV with Obama interview

Letterman, 70, who officially retired in 2015 after a 22-year run as the host of “Late Show with David Letterman” — a very American melange of celebrity interviews, monologues and sketches — had said in August that he would be back in 2018 on Netflix.

The streaming platform teased the new show’s January 12 launch in a tweet with a lineup topped by the former US leader: “Obama. Clooney. Malala. Fey. Stern. Jay-Z. #MyNextGuestNeedsNoIntroductionWithDavidLetterman.”

Actor George Clooney, Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, actress Tina Fey, shock jock Howard Stern and rap superstar Jay-Z complete the lineup.

This would be Obama’s first televised interview since his departure from the White House a year ago.

He is certain to be asked about Donald Trump, even though the former Democratic president has been extremely reticent about his successor.

The new show will consist of six hour-long episodes built around Letterman’s star guests. One will be released per month.

Nearly 14 million people watched Letterman’s final show on CBS in May 2015.

Known for his acid wit, the 10-time Emmy winner has made only fleeting appearances on US television since then.