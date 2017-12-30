 
Passing on in 2017

British actor Roger Moore, best known for playing 007 in the Bond films, died in May 2017

British actor Roger Moore, best known for playing 007 in the Bond films, died in May 2017

From German political colossus Helmut Kohl to rock pioneer Chuck Berry, here are some of the personalities who passed away in 2017.

– Politics –

– January 7: Former Portuguese president Mario Soares, seen as the father of the country’s modern-day democracy, aged 92 in hospital.

– January 8: Iran’s ex-president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a pugnacious moderate, aged 82 following a heart attack.

– February 1: Longtime DR Congo opposition chief Etienne Tshisekedi, aged 84, in Brussels for medical treatment.

– March 3: Haiti’s former president Rene Preval, an agronomist and champion of the poor, aged 74 after a cardiac arrest.

– March 21: Martin McGuinness, a one-time Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander who helped negotiate an end to the conflict in Northern Ireland, aged 66 in hospital from a rare heart condition.

– May 26: Zbigniew Brzezinski, the hawkish Polish-born former top aide to US president Jimmy Carter, aged 89.

– May 29: Ex-Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, 83, in a Panama City hospital.

– June 16: Former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, celebrated as the father of German reunification and an architect of European integration, aged 87, at home.

– June 30: Simone Veil, an Auschwitz survivor who played a leading role in legalising contraception and abortion in France, aged 89 at her Paris home.

– July 13: Chinese dissident Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, 61, from liver cancer while in custody.

– October 3: Iraq ex-president and Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani aged 83 in Germany.

– December 4: Yemen’s ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, slain by his former rebel allies aged 75.

– Entertainment –

– January 25: US television icon Mary Tyler Moore, aged 80 in hospital.

One of the father’s of rock and roll, US singer-songwriter Chuck Berry died in March 2017

– January 25: British veteran actor John Hurt, known for his roles in “Elephant Man” and “Harry Potter”, aged 77 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

– February 12: Jazz’s Al Jarreau, who won seven Grammy awards, aged 76, in hospital days after announcing his retirement.

– March 18: American Chuck Berry, a father of rock ‘n’ roll, aged 90 at his home.

– May 23: British actor Roger Moore, television’s “The Saint” and 007 in seven James Bond films, aged 89 of cancer.

– June 27: British author Michael Bond, who created Paddington bear, aged 91 at his home.

– July 27: Sam Shepard, US playwright and actor, from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), aged 73 at his Kentucky home.

– July 31: French actress Jeanne Moreau, of “Jules et Jim” fame, aged 89 at her Paris home.

– August 8: US country music legend Glen Campbell, the “Rhinestone Cowboy” crooner, aged 81 suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.

– August 20: American comedian and actor Jerry Lewis aged 91.

– September 15: US actor Harry Dean Stanton, who played the lead role in the film “Paris, Texas”, aged 91.

– October 24: Rock pioneer and boogie-woogie pianist Fats Domino, at home aged 89.

– December 6: France’s best-known rock star Johnny Hallyday, aged 74, after a battle with lung cancer.

– December 18: K-pop star Kim Jong-Hyun, 27, lead singer of South Korean boyband SHINee, in suicide in a Seoul hotel room.

– Sport –

– February 6: South African rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, aged 45, after a five-year battle with motor neurone disease.

– Business –

– March 20: David Rockefeller, banker, philanthropist and heir of the powerful US dynasty, aged 101 in his sleep at home.

– September 8: French fashion tycoon Pierre Berge, former partner of Yves Saint Laurent, aged 86 after a long illness.

– September 21: The world’s richest woman and l’Oreal heiress, Liliane Bettencourt, aged 94, at her home in Paris.

– Media –

– May 19: US war photographer Stanley Greene, winner of five World Press Photo awards, in a Paris hospital aged 68, after a long illness.

– Not forgetting… –

– May 15: Britain’s “Moors Murderer” Ian Brady, imprisoned for life in 1966 for torturing and murdering five children, aged 79, at a high-security hospital.

– June 16: Christian Cabrol, a French cardiac surgeon known for performing Europe’s first heart transplant, aged 91 in a Paris hospital.

– November 20: Charles Manson, the cult leader behind a savage killing spree in the United States in the 1960s, aged 83 in a California hospital.

– December 20: Cardinal Bernard Law, one of the most influential US Catholic prelates who resigned in 2002 for covering up decades of sexual abuse, aged 86, in Rome.


