New series of Narcos moves to Mexico

The fourth series of the show will feature Michael Pena, who recently starred in the film Ant Man, and Diego Luna, who featured in the Star Wars movie Rogue One and who cut his teeth in the Mexican cult hit movie Y Tu Mama Tambien.

The new trailer gave away no details of story lines or what characters will be portrayed, but featured a Mexican mariachi band playing against a dark backdrop, as clouds of white powder — presumably cocaine — burst from their instruments.

“Guadalajara is not only the birthplace of mariachi and tequila, it’s also the home of the newest season of Narcos. Coming 2018,” an accompanying announcement said.

Guadalajara is the capital of Jalisco state and gave rise to the Guadalajara drugs cartel in the 1980s, founded by Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrilloto to smuggle first heroin and marijuana, and then later cocaine, into the United States.

It was one of the first Mexican drugs rings to work with the Colombian cartels, which were later eclipsed by the Mexican organizations.

The Guadalajara cartel was where famed drugs lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman cut his teeth before founding his own outfit, the hugely powerful Sinaloa cartel.

A Mexican location scout for the show was found shot dead in his car earlier this year, about an hour’s drive from Mexico City.

With Pedro Pascal playing DEA agent Javier Pena, the initial three series of Narcos focused on the drugs wars in Colombia, first with Escobar’s Medellin cartel and then the rise of the rival Cali cartel after his death.

Luna and Pena have worked together before, in 2014, when the Mexican cast Pena in his directorial debut, “Cesar Chavez.”