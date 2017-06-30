 
Twitter goes crazy over Jay Z’s cheating confession

Jay Z admits to cheating on superstar wife Beyonce.

Businessman and international rap star Jay Z released his 13th studio album on Friday, June 30, titled 4:44.

The rapper has kept the details of his marriage under wraps for years, but the artist has bared himself like never before in his new album.

Just over a year after the release of his wife’s album, Lemonade, which hinted that Jay Z had been cheating on her. Jay Z delivered the long-awaited public reply by apologising for cheating on her.

“I apologise/Our love was one for the ages and I contained us,” Jay Z raps.

The rapper also mentions that he almost “went Eric Benet” by letting “the baddest girl in the world get away”.

The line seems to be a reference to R&B singer Eric Benet, who divorced Halle Berry after he admitted to cheating on her. Twitter users have not stopped talking about the release of the album, and especially his apology to Beyoncé.

