2017 Saftas set to be ‘bigger and better’

The 11th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) this year are set to be bigger and better than before.

At the awards announcement in Rosebank, Joburg, on Thursday, one thing was clear: this year’s ceremony will feature more glitz, more drama and the biggest celebrities.

In another change, the awards moves to Sun City in North West. They were previously held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

“We’re excited about the big reveals,” said Saftas CEO Zama Mkosi on Thursday.

Mkosi said organisers would ensure the Saftas remain exciting and relevant.

This year’s awards have generated a record entry.

“We’ve grown in leaps and bounds. We’ve seen the entries going up significantly,” she said.

This year, 441 entries were submitted in the awards’ 89 categories, including significant growth in feature film entries. Usually, about 10 films are entered but this year 23 films will vie for the Feature Film of the Year.

One of the most popular categories, TV Soap of the Year, is also back and again includes public participation. Viewers will be able to vote for one of 17 soapies competing for the award.

The official list of Saftas nominees will be announced on February 16.

Series vying for TV Soap of The Year include:

7de Laan

Ashes to Ashes

Binnelanders

Generations: The Legacy

Getroud met Rugby: Die Sepie

Gold Diggers

Greed and Desire

High Rollers

Isibaya ɳ Isidingo

Rhythm City

Ring of Lies

Scandal

Suidooster

The Road

Uzalo

Zabalaza

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.