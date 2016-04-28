 
Toll A$$ Mo to present SA’s Got Talent

Tshepiso Makhele
Toll A$$ Mo

Toll A$$ Mo

The seventh season of SA’s Got Talent welcomes its new host, Mongezi ‘Mo’ Mahlangu, popularly known as ‘Toll A$$ Mo’.

Mo is known for his eccentric comedy and lovable persona, and is expected to bring an exciting element to the country’s most watched talent search show.

‘Mo is no stranger to television audiences in South Africa and we are excited to see what he will bring to the new season of SA’s Got Talent. He is the perfect host to keep the contestant’s nerves calm before they hit the stage to impress the judges as well as providing viewers with an entertaining presentation of the show.’ says Marlon Davids, acting MD at e.tv Channels Division.

Mo is ecstatic for his new venture on SA’s Got Talent. “It’s a dream come true. SA’s Got Talent is an internationally renowned show and it’s only an honour to carry the show with loads of humour, fun and energy,” Mo said.  “I am extremely excited to be working with the SA’s Got Talent judges and most importantly, all the amazing talent that we will see. It will be so interesting as our country is full of new age acts that can do nearly anything. I’m really looking forward to it,” he added.

Contestants with any act, at any age still have the opportunity to register for pre-auditions before they kick off this weekend in Cape Town.

