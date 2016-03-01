 
menu
Entertainment 1.3.2016 12:45 pm

Somizi Mhlongo to host SAFTA red carpet

Citizen reporter
Choreographer Somizi Mhlongo. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Bafana Mahlangu

Choreographer Somizi Mhlongo. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Bafana Mahlangu

The Saftas will take place at the Gallagher Estate, in Midrand on the 20th of March.

The South African Film and Television Awards, have revealed that  Idols SA Somizi Mhlongo will be hosting the awards ceremony’s red carpet this this year.

The flamboyant choreographer has presented and appeared as a guest on shows such as 10 Over 10, City Ses’la, Dance Your Butt Off, Zero Tolerance, he also appeared in movies such as Sarafina!, Cry, the Beloved Country and Scavengers.

“Taking this gig was less about the money and more about being a part of history, and the biggest event on the awards calendar in South Africa,” says Mhlongo. “I’m looking forward to bringing something different, something rattata, something Somizi, to the SAFTAs 2016 Red Carpet as a presenter.” The Saftas will take place at the Gallagher Estate, in  Midrand on the 20th of March.

Related Stories
Did Somizi’s fiancé cheat on him? 23.7.2018
Who is Eric D and why is he demanding R5m from Somizi Mhlongo? 20.6.2018
Did Somizi lie about having the best selling autobiography in SA? 11.9.2017

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.