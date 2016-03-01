Somizi Mhlongo to host SAFTA red carpet

The South African Film and Television Awards, have revealed that Idols SA Somizi Mhlongo will be hosting the awards ceremony’s red carpet this this year.

The flamboyant choreographer has presented and appeared as a guest on shows such as 10 Over 10, City Ses’la, Dance Your Butt Off, Zero Tolerance, he also appeared in movies such as Sarafina!, Cry, the Beloved Country and Scavengers.

“Taking this gig was less about the money and more about being a part of history, and the biggest event on the awards calendar in South Africa,” says Mhlongo. “I’m looking forward to bringing something different, something rattata, something Somizi, to the SAFTAs 2016 Red Carpet as a presenter.” The Saftas will take place at the Gallagher Estate, in Midrand on the 20th of March.