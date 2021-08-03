Here’s what SA considers the ‘tackiest’, ‘most overrated’ home decor

South African Twitter users ruffled feathers on Monday when they weighed in on which home decor habits, items, and styles they find tacky.
This after a prompt from Twitter user @KolourMeKapes who tweeted how she does not approves of display trolleys for alcoholic beverages. The tweet was shared over 2,400 times and received north of 400 responses.
Here are some of the most common home decor trends that South Africans can’t stand.
1. Chesterfield furniture
According to House Beautiful, although it’s not officially documented, furniture lore has it that in the mid-1700s a man named Lord Philip Stanhope, the fourth Earl of Chesterfield, commissioned a piece of furniture that became the ancestor of Chesterfields as we know them today.
Home decor has seen a recent revival of the Chesterfield style in everything from couches, to singular chairs, and even headboards.
2. Cheesy Quotes
It remains unclear when cheesy quotes became such a popular home decor item but they have people in a chokehold.
3. Minimalism
4. Clunky, old-school furniture
5. Mounted TVs
6. Smeg appliances
In recent ears, Smeg appliances have not only become popular in home decor but they have come to serve the dual purpose of decorating kitchens while enabling people to complete everyday tasks like making toast.
7. Corny wallpaper
8. Burnt orange
9. Female figure candles
10. Glam decor
Glam decor refers to the home decor style of having mirrored and chrome accents in a space, white or pink fur items such as cushions or rugs, and putting it all against a muted grey or white backdrop.
11. Plants (too many plants)
The following home decor trends and items also received honourable mentions: The colour red, too many cushions on couches, too many pillows on the bed, diffusers as decor items, industrial farmhouses, gold-trimmed furniture and dried ornaments.