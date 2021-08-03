Here’s what SA considers the ‘tackiest’, ‘most overrated’ home decor

Kaunda Selisho

South African Twitter users ruffled feathers on Monday when they weighed in on which home decor habits, items, and styles they find tacky.

This after a prompt from Twitter user @KolourMeKapes who tweeted how she does not approves of display trolleys for alcoholic beverages. The tweet was shared over 2,400 times and received north of 400 responses.



Here are some of the most common home decor trends that South Africans can’t stand.

1. Chesterfield furniture

According to House Beautiful, although it’s not officially documented, furniture lore has it that in the mid-1700s a man named Lord Philip Stanhope, the fourth Earl of Chesterfield, commissioned a piece of furniture that became the ancestor of Chesterfields as we know them today.



Home decor has seen a recent revival of the Chesterfield style in everything from couches, to singular chairs, and even headboards.

I also can’t stand Chesterfield furniture ???? — Bonsmara (@KolourMeKapes) August 2, 2021

Those velvety sofas with bright colors. ???????? pic.twitter.com/XRne0elj7G— Banele Christopher (@Banele_C) August 3, 2021

Imagine trying to lie down on this in winter ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Btyu6xQX4V— ndyebo sibam (@ProsperSibam) August 2, 2021

2. Cheesy Quotes

lol I just said this. Haaaaate that shit! I even hate welcome on carpets though.— Ez’Ntswembu ???????? (@yayahCreative) August 2, 2021

eat pray love on chalkboards https://t.co/HjVVAvCq7H— Ling Hott*nt*t Dior (@LingDeeYoh) August 2, 2021

It remains unclear when cheesy quotes became such a popular home decor item but they have people in a chokehold.

I can't stand those stickers that say things like "Live, laugh, love" or "In this house we wash our hands and sing Kumbaya around the fire".— NOT a Mandela Rhodes Scholar ???????? (@bella_notte19) August 2, 2021

Wall hung "inspirational art."



I hate this with every Fibre of my being. pic.twitter.com/mV2VAgocS9— MissBwalya (@missbwalya) August 2, 2021

3. Minimalism

???????????????????? You are dragging me here. I hate clutter whole heartedly. Add white to my minimalist layout and I will love you forever— Pelumi_NK???????? (@NkagiM_) August 2, 2021

You don't need 100 things in a small space bathong… Kanye West house is thee ultimate dream. And bathroom and bedroom must be all white ???????????? I hate cluttered spaces. It even becomes dark in winter— Pelumi_NK???????? (@NkagiM_) August 2, 2021

4. Clunky, old-school furniture

Those headboards that connect to side drawers. Is my bed getting an everlasting hug or what? Please. pic.twitter.com/NCXZItFCzH— Naj (@Najeeda_) August 2, 2021

5. Mounted TVs

Mara mounted tv ka nnete? O serious?— Tshimollo (@callmeTshimollo) August 2, 2021

TVs mounted engathi usesbhedlela noma etshwaleni https://t.co/g2QyiTvPbI pic.twitter.com/0d16Rl6KV3— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) August 2, 2021

6. Smeg appliances

In recent ears, Smeg appliances have not only become popular in home decor but they have come to serve the dual purpose of decorating kitchens while enabling people to complete everyday tasks like making toast.

SMEG appliances.— NALE (@_onalenna_) August 2, 2021

7. Corny wallpaper

Anything "fleur de lis" is unforgivably tacky. Especially wallpaper. Nkare di night-club/lounge tsa ko Durban https://t.co/jdgaBppKx7 pic.twitter.com/XPoVXfb5Z9— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) August 2, 2021

Those banana leaf wallpapers.

Because again, why? https://t.co/jJFfp1AWh8— Khanyi Baby (@KhanyisaKC) August 2, 2021

8. Burnt orange

Burnt orange. This colour has my people in a chokehold https://t.co/3osbY9fyKm— S.Hudson???? (@chonkrrr) August 2, 2021

9. Female figure candles

those silhouette candles? I hate those with everything in me https://t.co/7hOCUVUi4a— oopsie daisy (@lyfofquee) August 2, 2021

Those body shaped candles ????????— Nozulu (@KamvaJiks) August 2, 2021

10. Glam decor

Glam decor refers to the home decor style of having mirrored and chrome accents in a space, white or pink fur items such as cushions or rugs, and putting it all against a muted grey or white backdrop.

Minimalism decor and glam decor. Hate with my heart pic.twitter.com/7fDnBt3elJ— Time (is) (@imexhaustednow) August 2, 2021

Anything and everything red, hate it with a passion. Also I don’t like Chesterfield furniture and glam, especially those that come with silver patterned wallpaper.— Serenity (@TheMqhele) August 2, 2021

11. Plants (too many plants)

plants.



am i in the forest or a home? pls— pop smokie (@wanyoez) August 2, 2021

No amount of peer pressure will make me fill my home with those huge green pot plants. None. pic.twitter.com/XU2tddbzKG— Phumelele???? (@_PhumeleleN) August 2, 2021

Red interior, shiny anything, chandelier, too many plants, too many cushions on the couch, bedding with too many colors and patterns.— Rakgadi (@Thapsyrella) August 2, 2021

The following home decor trends and items also received honourable mentions: The colour red, too many cushions on couches, too many pillows on the bed, diffusers as decor items, industrial farmhouses, gold-trimmed furniture and dried ornaments.

Please free my people from the shackles of this kak https://t.co/KnIrnMuOvO pic.twitter.com/5ikWRsgkvG— Darko (@Shalatheunicorn) August 2, 2021

