27 Jun 2021
Phuket feels the Covid pinch

One Phuket hotel owner said the initiative to allow free movement on the island was “a bunch of bull” that would make little difference.

Phuket. Picture: iStock
Thailand’s planned reopening of the resort island Phuket next month to vaccinated visitors, bypassing quarantine requirements, has met a lukewarm response, with hotel bookings indicating expected occupancy of less than 20% so far. The “Phuket Sandbox” initiative from 1 July will allow free movement on the island for tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with no self-isolation on arrival. They will be given a green light to travel elsewhere in Thailand after 14 days. But there are a few tricky conditions, too, and many industry professionals have complained that uncertainty and constant rule changes are deterring bookings. The plan won’t be...

