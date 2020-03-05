5.3.2020 10:53 am

Twitter tries their hand at disappearing tweets

AFP
Twitter tries their hand at disappearing tweets

Twitter says it is taking a new approach in the battle against online trolls, focusing on behavior of some users in addition to content | © AFP/File | LOIC VENANCE

‘We are experimenting with a new way for you to ‘think aloud’ on Twitter, with no likes, retweets or public comments,’ said the company.

Twitter said Wednesday it was testing a way for users to “think aloud” with tweets that vanish after a day instead of having posts linger.

The ability to send ephemeral tweets called “Fleets” is being tried out in Brazil, according to the San Francisco-based social media platform.

If more widely implemented, Twitter would match the disappearing posts first made popular by Snapchat and later adopted by Facebook and other platforms.

“We are experimenting with a new way for you to ‘think aloud’ on Twitter, with no likes, retweets or public comments,” the company said in a message posted from its @TwitterBrasil account.

“The name of this is Fleets. Want to know the best? They disappear after 24 hours.”

Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour said the new format could encourage people to share thoughts they might not have expressed in a permanent tweet.

“This is a substantial change to Twitter, so we’re excited to learn by testing it (starting with the rollout today in Brazil) and seeing how our customers use it,” Beykpour tweeted.

READ NEXT: More online streaming companies aligning to South African content regulation

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fort Hare campuses to be evacuated amid ‘intimidation and violence’ 5.3.2020
Proudly SA to sue over AdvoBarryRoux tweets 21.2.2020
Correctional services to probe Facebook activities of jailed killers 21.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 