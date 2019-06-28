NASA to send a flying robot to Saturn’s moon

For its newest planetary science mission, NASA aims to land a flying robot on the surface of Saturn’s moon Titan, a top target in the search for alien life.

“This revolutionary mission would have been unthinkable even just a few short years ago,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced Thursday afternoon.

Dragonfly will be the first endeavour of its kind. NASA’s car-sized quadcopter, equipped with instruments capable of identifying large organic molecules, is slated to launch in 2026, arrive at its destination in 2034 and then fly to multiple locations hundreds of miles apart.

Titan is bigger than the planet Mercury and as geographically diverse as Earth. This large, cold moon features a thick, methane-rich atmosphere, mountains of ice and the only surface seas in the solar system besides those on Earth. But on Titan, the rivers and lakes are full of sloshing liquid hydrocarbons, rather than water. If the moon does harbour water, scientists believe it exists in an underground ocean lurking beneath the frozen crust.

It’s a world utterly unlike our own, and yet “it’s an environment that we know has the ingredients for life,” lead investigator Elizabeth Turtle, a researcher at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, told The Washington Post in 2017. The complex rings and chains of carbon found on Titan are fundamental to many basic biological processes.

With Dragonfly, she added, “we can evaluate how far prebiotic chemistry has progressed.”

Dragonfly is the fourth mission to be funded as part of NASA’s New Frontiers program, which supports medium-sized planetary science projects costing less than $1 billion. It follows in the footsteps of the New Horizons spacecraft, which flew past Pluto and the Kuiper Belt Object MU69; the asteroid-explorer OSIRIS-REx; and the Juno probe currently orbiting Jupiter.

It was one of two program proposals that have been under consideration since December 2017. The other finalist was the CAESAR mission, for Comet Astrobiology Exploration SAmple Return, which would have circled to the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. That craft would have rendezvoused with the huge space rock, sucked up a sample from its surface and returned it to Earth in November 2038.

Dragonfly will land near Titan’s equator, among dunes comprised of solid hydrocarbon snowflakes. It will be powered by heat from radioactive plutonium, much like NASA’s intrepid Mars rovers. But with eight rotors, it will be able to cover much more distance than any wheeled robot ever has – as much as nine miles per hop.

“It’s actually easier to fly on Titan,” Turtle explained during a news conference Thursday, because that world’s atmosphere is thicker than Earth’s and its gravity is weak.

In flight, the spacecraft will sample Titan’s hazy atmosphere and provide aerial images of the landscape below. But the craft is to spend most of its time on the ground, testing for biologically relevant materials.

NASA hasn’t seen the surface of Titan since 2005, when the Huygens probe dropped through its hazy orange clouds to reveal an outlandish panorama. Every Earthlike feature on this strange moon had a chemically alien twist.

“Instead of liquid water, Titan has liquid methane,” scientists reported in the journal Nature. “Instead of silicate rocks, Titan has frozen water ice. Instead of dirt, Titan has hydrocarbon particles settling out of the atmosphere.”

At nearly 1 billion miles from the sun, its world is bitterly cold; temperatures average minus 290 degrees Fahrenheit on a mild day. The abundant hydrocarbons (the main component of gasoline) would quickly catch fire if more oxygen were present.

But the presence of all that methane – a molecule that is usually destroyed by sunlight in a few million years – is what’s most intriguing to scientists. Its persistence suggests there must be some process continually renewing Titan’s supply.

They now believe that Titan experiences a weather much like what occurs on Earth – except that world’s clouds are made of hydrocarbon gas, and its precipitation falls as organic compound rain and snow.

Curt Nieber, NASA’s lead program scientist for solar system exploration, said Thursday that Titan in many ways resembles the infant Earth, before life evolved and irrevocably changed the planet.

“We can’t go back in time on Earth but we can go to Titan . . . and pursue those questions about the chemistry before life evolved,” he said.

Johns Hopkins University planetary scientist Sarah Hörst, a member of Dragonfly’s science and engineering team, once compared Titan to a cosmic kitchen in which scientists have found all the ingredients for life.

“But you weren’t there when they got mixed, so you don’t know what they got mixed up to do. You don’t know what will happen when you bake it,” she said in 2017.

All those ingredients may add up to nothing. Or they could be signs of “life as we don’t know it,” she said – a form of biology based in hydrocarbons, rather than water.

In the years since the Huygens landing, scientists have detected even more molecular riches: negatively charged molecules associated with complex chemical reactions; rings of hydrogen, carbon and nitrogen from which amino acids can be built; molecules that can clump together to form a spherical envelope much like the membranes that surround cells.

“People ask me all the time if I think there’s life on Titan, and you will get a different answer from me . . . depending on how much alcohol I’ve had,” Hörst said back then. “But we are pretty darn sure that everything in these broad, big-picture categories that’s required for life exists on Titan. At some point it just comes down to, well, shouldn’t we go check?”

