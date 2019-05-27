Finalists for the ‘Science Oscars’ of South Africa announced

The NSTF-South32 Awards, known as the ‘Science Oscars of South Africa’, the flagship project of the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) on Monday announced the finalists.

NSTF-South32 Awards are annual national awards that honour and celebrate outstanding contributions to science, engineering, technology (SET) and innovation.

The announcement of the winners will be made at the 21st NSTF Awards Gala Dinner on Monday night in Gauteng with the Minister of Science and Technology.

A finalist, is a nominee who, in the opinion of the adjudication panel, is considered eligible for the award.

This means that the finalist has made a significantly outstanding contribution to SET and innovation in South Africa and qualifies to be considered as a potential winner.

– African News Agency (ANA)

