Boeing completes software upgrade on 737 Max aircraft

A file photo of Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-700 aircraft, similar to the 737-800 which crashed outside Addis Ababa on Sunday with the loss of 157 lives. AFP/File/ISSOUF SANOGO

Boeing flew 207 flights with the updated software and was now engaging the Federal Aviation Administration in the US before scheduling its first certification test flight.

Boeing says it has updated the software for its 737 Max aircraft.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Boeing said it had flown 207 flights with the updated software and was now engaging the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US to provide it with further details before scheduling its first certification test flight.

“With safety as our clear priority, we have completed all of the engineering test flights for the software update and are preparing for the final certification flight,” Boeing chairperson Dennis Muilenbur said.

“We’re committed to providing the FAA and global regulators all the information they need, and to getting it right. We’re making clear and steady progress, and are confident that the 737 MAX with updated MCAS software will be one of the safest airplanes ever to fly. The accidents have only intensified our commitment to our values, including safety, quality and integrity, because we know lives depend on what we do.”

All 737 Max aircraft were grounded following two deadly crashes in the space of a few months. Last October, 189 people died when a Lion Air plane crashed in Indonesia. In March, 157 people were killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after take-off.

