SA launches new app to digitally track climate change response

The department of environmental affairs today launched South Africa’s Biennial Update Report Explorer (BURE) app as part of the country’s climate change response monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system.
The app expands the functionality of the national climate change response M&E system by offering accessible data and visualisations of South Africa’s climate change response.
Dr. Tsakani Ngomane, the department’s deputy director-general for climate change, said Explorer was an important resource for policymakers, business, researchers and civil society to view and download data on South Africa’s climate actions and goals for contributing to the international effort to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement.
“This project to develop and manage the new app is aimed at strengthening domestic climate systems to track progress toward tackling climate change. It is an important tool supporting the realisation of South Africa’s nationally determined contribution and the Paris Agreement,” Ngomane said.
Developed in collaboration with World Resources Institute, the app was launched on the sidelines of the international climate change talks in Katowice, Poland. The 24th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP24) ends on Friday.
The National Climate Change Response Policy (NCCRP) guides South Africa’s climate action as part of the broader global effort to mitigate and manage the effects of global warming and underpins the country’s commitment to the successful implementation of the Paris Agreement.
Pankaj Bhatia, deputy-director for the climate programme at World Resources Institute, said Explorer made it easier than ever for policymakers, civil society and other stakeholders to gain an insight into the status of the country’s climate change response by providing easy access to data on the country’s efforts in this regard.
“This platform is important for providing a common basis for reflecting on the progress made towards meeting national commitments; allowing leaders to understand if they’re on track and change course as needed,” he said.
“The platform strengthens the country’s continued efforts to empower all stakeholders with the necessary information to act on climate change with increasing ambition.”
Explorer will allow users to track South Africa’s greenhouse gas emissions’ profile and covers both historical greenhouse gas emissions and emission projections to 2050. It also allows for customisable views by sector, sub-sector and gas.
The app also allows users to track finance flows for climate change related activities in South Africa, including information on loans and grants from international and domestic sources for local government climate change adaptation projects.
– African News Agency (ANA)
