Logitech MX ERGO review

Every computer user (and that’s nearly everyone at this stage) will have their preference set between the trackball and the traditional mouse. If you fall into the former camp you’ll know Logitech has been a leading brand in this field for years.

Its latest wireless trackball, the MX ERGO, is one of the best-designed pieces of kit available. Out of the box it comes with a dongle you can use to pair it with your PC and other devices, or you can synch it through Bluetooth. Just download the software from the device homepage and you’re ready to go.

The ball is responsive and the matte finish over the palm space ensures your onscreen movement is accurate to a fault – especially important if you doing design work. The device sits on a magnetic base, which further steadies one’s hand, and it can be tilted at a twenty-degree angle downward if your hand is tired of sitting in the same position. The device recharges via USB but it’s battery life is insane.

The middle roller button sits between the left and right-click buttons, which sit comfortably under your fingers. If you need extra functionality, there are two buttons in reach of the user’s index finger. A thumb tab rounds out the interface.

Now, it’s more than likely that a lot of users don’t need this much functionality and southpaws are out of luck – there’s no left-handed model available yet. – On top of that, sitting at an RRP of R1 999 this a lot of mouse for a lot of money. But if you prefer a trackball mouse over a traditional one, you probably won’t find a better one available.