Nokia 3.1 launches in South Africa for R2,299

HMD Global has announced that the new Nokia 3.1 is available to buy in South Africa from MTN, Vodacom and other retailers at R2,999.

The entry level phone boasts a 5.2″ HD+ display, a 13MP camera on the rear and 8MP on the front. Running on Android 8.0 Oreo, the Nokia 3.1 has a MediaTek MT6750N chipset under the hood with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. If that’s not enough memory for you, you can use the microSD slot for extra 128GB. The handset is powered by a a 2 990mAh battery.

The Nokia 3.1 is available in Blue/Copper and Black/Chrome colours and will receive three years of monthly security patches and two years of OS updates.

At its relatively low price it’s clear HMD is positioning the Nokia 3.1 as a handset aimed at those who want to leave their feature phone for a smartphone.

“Nokia 3 has been an extremely successful part of the Nokia smartphone line-up in South Africa. With so many people enjoying it every day, we’ve had a tremendous amount of positive feedback and a real motivation to refine our fans’ experience even further,” Patrick Henchie, Head of Product and Operations, Sub Sahara Africa, HMD Global, said.

“We’ve made sure Nokia 3.1 delivers the perfect balance between power and design so our customers do not need to compromise,” he added.