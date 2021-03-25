Vodacom’s ShakeOff 2020 summer campaign sets new record

Vodacom

ShakeOff 2020 engaged on average, over 5 million daily unique users.

Vodacom’s recent ShakeOff 2020 summer campaign has been a smash hit, with more than 23 million customers joining in the fun, setting the record as the most successful summer campaign ever by the network.

“We delivered on our ambition to create a campaign that was responsive to the needs of our customers, brought some fun, excitement and much needed savings through our third party rewards, so much so, that our customers found ways to share their vouchers with close family and friends,” says Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Consumer Business at Vodacom.

In a twist to the gamification and rewards campaign, customers could collect puzzle pieces – enabled by a Daily Shake or Mega Shake – that would go towards unlocking a Grand Prize for a customer to win that specific prize. Customers could use their VodaBucks to buy additional shakes to increase their chance of winning.

As more customers sought to collect puzzle pieces to be one step closer to winning a grand prize, the number of Daily Shakes used grew to 379 million, with more than 76 million Mega Shakes retrieved during the campaign. This is a total of 473 million shakes claiming a whopping 2.2 million prizes overall.

“As a brand that is committed to changing lives through the use of technology, we aim to offer relief to our customers when they need it most as has been the case with making ends meet as the pandemic continues to negatively impact many South Africans. We pride ourselves in our continued work to connect everyone through our leading network, our zero-rated sites and our education and health services to allow equal opportunities and offer real support – and we won’t stop until everyone is connected.

Additionally, our campaigns are geared towards providing meaningful change in people’s lives. Shakeoff 2020 was another way of showing our appreciation to our customers, as we gave away an impressive number of life-changing prizes,” says Mendes.

ShakeOff 2020 had 10 prize categories in total, with daily mystery prizes as well as weekly and monthly prizes up for grabs, including voice and data bundles, food and grocery vouchers as well as the much desired SMEG appliances.

Three lucky winners drove off in a brand-new Mini Cooper, which was exclusively available via shaking on the My Vodacom App.

Loyal Vodacom customer Samantha Cross (30) was shocked at the news that she was the first Mini Cooper winner, but said winning the prize had lifted her spirits after she had lost her job due to the pandemic. She adds, “I would like to encourage other Vodacom customers who are sceptical of competitions, to take a chance and not give up because good things do happen.”

For 27-year-old mother Rilwelani Mmbooi, who was announced as the second Mini Cooper winner, the prize is life-changing. “I was accustomed to hiring cars and calling for assistance in times of need. Now my magnificent prize of a Mini Cooper will not only allow me to help me and my immediate family, but my community as well in these times of difficulty,” she says.

Vodacom has connected millions of South Africans for over two decades as part of its mission to connect everyone and the ShakeOff 2020 summer campaign was just one of the fun and engaging ways that Vodacom aimed to ensure no one is left behind.

“As we bid farewell to an exciting ShakeOff 2020 summer campaign, we’d like to remind customers that the rewards with Vodacom continue with our VodaBucks Rewards Programme,” concludes Mendes.

By earning, banking and spending VodaBucks, loyal customers can participate in the Daily Shake and stand a chance of winning exciting prizes. Customers can also spoil themselves or their loved ones with a variety of items in our different categories from the VodaBucks Store.

To find out who the VodaBucks and ShakeOff 2020 Winners are, click on the VodaBucks Winners Wall. Join the VodaBucks Rewards Programme by downloading the My Vodacom App or dial *133#.

