5 Things You Should Know Before Traveling in South Africa

South Africa is indeed the favourite child of Mother Nature as it is abundant of incredible sights, mesmerizing sea beaches, magnificent mountains, and sand dunes to savannas teeming with wildlife. The country is ready to awe-struck you with its traditional charm and natural beauty. South Africa is an incredibly affordable travel destination regarding food, accommodation, and transport.
As COVID restrictions have been relaxed a bit, book your flights with SA Airlines and get ready for an unforgettable experience.
Once you are in South Africa, you must want to visit the three biggies–Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. Ensure a smooth journey from city to city by booking Mango flights which is the cheapest yet comfortable option for major routes.
It will be best to choose a car ride for traveling small routes so you can enjoy the scenic passes and town’s favourites. Car Hire South Africa is there to serve you with pleasure.
Still, before you start exploring, know about South Africa a little more.
South Africa is an affordable travel destination
South Africa is a much affordable travel destination than you think. Tourists often think traveling South Africa will cut their pocket, but it’s incredibly cheap due to the weakness of the South African Rand. Most of the activities won’t break the bank unless you go for a high-end safari experience.
You will find excellent accommodation on a budget easily anywhere you travel in the country. Most national parks, including Kruger National Park, have suitable budget-friendly accommodation to make your experience a memorable one without looting your pocket. And, of course, there are no fees for enjoying the sea beach or hiking mountains.
And, when it comes to food and beverages (especially wine), prices are unbelievably pocket-friendly. You will get a fancy coffee like a flat white coffee for $2 and a glass full of fine wine for $4. In fact, in most prominent cities, you will enjoy delicious traditional and continental foods at a low price.
You will find South Africa an extremely affordable country to travel to if you can skip high-end hotels and restaurants, which often attract overseas travellers.
Travel during the milder season
Winter is not the appropriate time to travel to South Africa. Travelers like to take a holiday trip during the Christmas holiday; hence, the country seems to be very busy during December. But, spring and autumn are the seasons to get the best of South Africa.
Not only will the weather be mild, but also you can experience seasonal attractions like whale watching in the Western Cape, the blossoming of wildflowers in Namaqualand, or Shark Cage Diving in Gansbaai. In fact, prices will be cheap, and accommodation will be available during off-season, specifically, if you want to go for a safari.
During spring and autumn, flights will be cheaper and less crowded in the top tourist attractions. If you are planning for a safari trip, try to book your flights before June. From June to August, temperature dips into the mid-forties makes it suitable for enjoying game drives in Kruger National park.
Fly around South Africa
Whether you are on a business trip or recreational, flying is the best time-saving option indeed. If you are bound to a tight schedule, it is a budget-friendly option too. Traveling to South Africa might seem expensive, but it’s not. Domestic airlines like Mango, Kulula, FlySafair offer budget-friendly flights to any part of the country and serve almost all the major and minor airports. Moreover, they can be booked easily online using credit cards.
The best part of flying South Africa is, the price of last-minute flights won’t be high if it’s a major route. In fact, the early morning and inconvenient time flights tend to be the cheapest.
Flying around South Africa is indeed the cheapest option when you are traveling through the major routes. But, you can skip the option if you are more likely to travel on smaller routes and take a car ride to enjoy and appreciate the country’s scenic beauties.
Safety precautions must be taken
Like any other urban environment, crimes and violence are common issues in South Africa. Armed robbery, rape, carjacking, mugging, smash, and grab attacks on vehicles are very common. Criminals target travelers and their bags at the airport and public transport. Often they pose as fake tourist police to extort and rob tourists.
Also, beware of ATM frauds. Criminals can wait near ATMs to rob, so always withdraw a small amount of cash and try to use credit cards instead. Even there is a higher risk of violent crimes in the central business districts of major cities after dark.
To avoid such unfortunate incidents, avoid walking alone on the street after dark. Also, avoid visiting informal settlement areas unless you are with someone knowledgeable about the area. Don’t display cash or valuables and always drive with doors locked and windows closed. Avoid protest or large gatherings, and refrain from taking any photo or video footage of the incident.
At last, respect local wildlife laws. Always hire professional guides or tour operators. And follow park regulations and advice of wardens.
Check COVID-19 update before traveling
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced the opening of the border of South Africa for International travel after the COVID-19 lockdown. Tourists worldwide can now travel to South Africa and be allowed entry to the country, only with a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure.
South Africa is now at ‘Alert Level 1’ of its COVID-19 response and has declared a curfew from midnight to 4 am. Although international travel to and from South Africa has been resumed, air travel will only be limited to Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban airports. Remember, you will need a printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) taken no longer than before 72 hours of departure. But, if you arrive without the printed proof, you will be held in mandatory quarantine at your own cost.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.