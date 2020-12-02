Wimpy celebrates 40 years on the road

After spending most of the year at home, everyone is looking forward to the upcoming holidays. A lot of South Africans are opting to travel locally and to explore the country by car, seeing it as the cheaper and safer option. This is definitely the year of the road trip and what is a road trip without a Wimpy pit stop?
Coincidently, this year also marks 40 years since Wimpy first became a part of every family journey. For four decades, their classic burgers, shakes and brekkies have been quintessential South African padkos, and now you’ll find them at Engens along all major routes.
“It all started in 1980, when Wimpy partnered with Mobil, now Engen,” says Wimpy’s Marketing Executive, Jacques Cronje, “and the response was overwhelming from the get go. South Africans loved the idea of making a road-trip stop at a service station and enjoying a meal at Wimpy, a quick service sit-down restaurant.”
Stopping at a Wimpy en route to your holiday destination is memory many South Africans share.
“Engen and Wimpy have helped to facilitate family holidays for over four decades. Many South Africans who visited us as kids are now enjoying a Wimpy pit stop with their kids. I remember my parents always stopping at the Wimpy in Harrismith when we went down to Durban,” says Jacques, ‘I loved the milkshakes, and still do.”
Wimpy certainly is a family favourite, and this year they’re going all out to ensure South Africans are getting the most out of their time on the road.
“As always, we’ve got some great burgers and brekkies that are worth the stop, but we’re also giving away guaranteed PNA stationery vouchers to every customer who spends R250 or more. But what we’re really excited about is our kid’s promotion, Wimpy’s World of Animals. These are the augmented reality cards that you get with every Kids’ Combo Meal. It activates an app, which can be downloaded for free and brings the animals on the cards to life, allowing kids to interact with them, while learning fun facts. It’s magical and educational and the perfect way to keep the kids entertained during the road trip,” adds Jacques.
Here’s to the next 40 years of memorable road trips and unforgettable pit stops.
