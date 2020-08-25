Huawei AppGallery serves up an App for Every Type of Woman

Today’s women are tasked with juggling family life, their corporate responsibilities and social obligations. This is present in the way they manage their lives, take care of themselves and their loved ones, play key roles in corporate enterprises and pursue their diverse interests and express their various talents.
Huawei has recognised the complex role that women perform on a daily basis, and has structured its official app hosting and distribution platform, Huawei AppGallery, to serve the requirements of South Africa’s modern women.
Huawei’s August campaign, called “An App for Every Type of Woman”, showcases handpicked apps matched with different characteristics, interests and lifestyles of the broad range of South African women. Whether they are homebodies, career-focused, fashionistas, sports fanatics, travellers, shoppers, readers, business powerhouses, financially savvy, or any combination of these (and many more), they will find a lifestyle app aligned to them on Huawei AppGallery.
Here are a few of the specially curated apps which are showcased:
For the financially-savvy woman…
For the financially-savvy woman, who may also oversee the finances of the household, three apps are recommended.
SnapScan is a mobile payments app, which allows users to pay for anything with their phone, including in-store and online transactions, bills, donations, electricity, airtime, and money sending. There is also a wallet function, which can be used for budgeting, and the app is secure, making use of a four-digit pin or a fingerprint.
22seven helps users manage their money easily and invest in their life goals. A user can link all their bank accounts and transactions to the app, set and manage budgets, find relevant insights and tips on handling their money, and invest in their life goals.
For the safety-conscious woman…
For the safety-conscious woman, there is Namola, South Africa’s top downloaded and used personal safety app. Users can request assistance from a range of emergency personnel, including private security companies, police, public emergency services, metro law enforcement, fire & rescue, traffic officers, and medical, through a panic button.
For the woman who has to remember everything…
For the woman who has to remember everything, there is the Out of Milk app. Containing shopping, pantry, and to-do list functions, users can check what they need off their lists. No longer forgetting what you need at the shops, or your important daily tasks, the Out of Milk app has you covered.
For the movies binger…
For the series and movies binger, there is the Showmax app – South Africa’s subscription video on demand giant. Featuring a massive array of local content, the platform hosts TV shows, movies, kids’ content, and documentaries, all in an ads-free environment.
For the shopper…
For the woman who loves to shop, there is the Loot app – giving users access to millions of products in the palm of their hand. With over 17 million products across 17 categories, there is something to be found for everyone.
For the sports fanatic…
For the sports fanatic, there is the SuperSport app, home to the World of Champions. No matter what sport you love, this app will keep you up to date with the latest news, fixtures, scores, results, and highlights.
For the news junkie…
For the news junkie, who wants to stay up to date with local, regional and international affairs, there is the News24 app. The official app of South Africa’s most popular news website, brings breaking news and the latest updates.
These are just a few of the apps which form part of Huawei’s ‘An App for Every Type of Woman’ campaign. No matter the interest, lifestyle or roles which women have in today’s society, there is an app to be discovered on Huawei’s AppGallery.
