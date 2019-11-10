Signature Lux Hotel a welcome relief for shoestring travellers

Cape Town is pretty amazing, from its rich cultural background to its diverse and colourful people, sprawling wine farms and a mountain that’s almost as flat as a table top – there’s no shortage of entertainment and sightseeing activities when you visit the Mother City. Combine the city and its surrounds with mostly great climate, especially over the spring and summer months, and you’ve got a massively popular destination that attracts hundreds of thousands of international and local visitors each year. . While this influx of tourists is great for state coffers, it is not so...

While this influx of tourists is great for state coffers, it is not so great for your working class individual from KwaZulu-Natal or Gauteng who has been saving up for months to spend a few memorable days in Cape Town.

That’s because the city’s popularity means its accommodation options are limited due to inflated prices and staying with friends and family or in some dodgy backpackers lodge just does not make for good holiday memories.

This is why the recently opened Signature Lux Hotel Foreshore is such welcome relief for shoestring travellers. But what is it about this new hotel that makes it so unbelievably affordable during the city’s busiest months?

Paul Kelley, the co-owner of Signature Lux Hotel Foreshore, says part of the reason is that they built the hotel in an eco-friendly manner, but kept the modern-day traveller in mind.

“The Signature Hotel by ONOMO group ethos is to offer our guests the best in accommodation and dining but at an affordable rate.”

When the hotel launched in September, its opening promotion was R695 per night with breakfast, which is unheard of for Cape Town. And it’s not just any old dry breakfast consisting of allbran flakes, burnt toast, wheatbix and muffins, like some of the places I had previously stayed at in Cape Town.

Here you get a choice of a wellplated hot meal to add to the already good spread of cold foods and fresh breads. Additionally, the Signature Lux Hotel Foreshore has free coffee machines on each floor and unlimited free Wi-Fi.

Kelley says unlimited internet connectivity is a must-have in our digital era and the unlimited package at their hotel is just one of the many features that makes Signature Lux Hotel Foreshore the ideal accommodation for not only millennials but the financially savvy business traveller.

“Millennials want connectivity, flexibility and freedom. Hotels will either charge you for Wi-Fi or give it to you for free and then cap it, shape it and limit you. But not at the Signature Lux,” says Kelley.

The hotel’s ideal location also means that most of the city and the famed V&A Waterfront are either a short walk or an Uber cab ride away. Although the September launch special rate has expired, guests can stay for R895 per night with breakfast.

At the new Signature Lux Hotel Foreshore, convenience, affordability and luxury comes standard with benefits.

Even at R895 per room per night, the rate remains one of the most affordable in the Cape Town CBD.

Other travel innovations include a self-service check-in at the hotel lobby.

The Signature Lux App allows for a digital check-in from your phone.

Rooms are minimalistic, and have smart TVs using Chromecast technology, allowing guests to watch personalised TV such as Netflix.

The hotel is within walking distance from the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Artscape Theatre and the Victoria and Albert Waterfront.

