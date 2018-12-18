Seven South Africans released from China

Seven South African citizens, including 19-year-old Tristan-Lee Niemand, have been released from prison in China, and will be deported to South Africa, said the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) on Tuesday.

“The South African mission in Shanghai has informed the minister of international relations and cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, that the seven South African nationals in Jiangsu Province have completed their detention period and will be released and deported back to South Africa,” read a statement from Dirco.

“The arrangement is that the school that employed the seven as English teachers should provide the return tickets for the flight on which they are to be deported. They are expected to return to South Africa before Friday, 21 December 2018.”

Dirco said Tristan-Lee Niemand’s mother, Stacey Lee-Niemand, has been informed “of the latest positive developments”.

Tristan-Lee Niemand is one of at least 100 South Africans detained in China over visa violations.

She has been detained in Nanjing City since November last year and her family, along with Dirco, have been working tirelessly to bring her back home.

Her father, Richard Bridger, told the Cape Times he had not had any contact with his daughter since she was detained.

He told the publication his daughter took a job to teach English in China through an agency that promised they would get her a work visa. She was there with a student visa.