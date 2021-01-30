Death on the Nile sails on

PREMIUM!
Death on the Nile sails onAfrica 4 weeks ago
The SS Sudan, which towers over the traditional wooden sailing boats in Egypt’s southern city of Aswan, inspired the British author sometimes dubbed the “Queen of Crime” to pen one of her most famous works in 1937, “Death on the Nile.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled
Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair
Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options
Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel
Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides