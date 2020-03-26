Air France’s KLM suspends schedule to and from SA during the lockdown

In compliance with the lockdown measures announced by the South African government on 25 March, Air France’s KLM airlines have decided to suspend all flights between South Africa and Europe.

Due to the prohibition of all international and domestic flights coming into effect during the night of the 26th leading into the 27th of March, the last KLM flights leaving Cape Town International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport are as follows:

“By the end of the lockdown period (expected 17 April 2020), Air France – KLM intends to resume services between South Africa and Europe with scheduled services between Johannesburg and Amsterdam, operated by KLM. The exact schedule will be confirmed at a later stage,” said the airline in a statement.

Travellers looking for more information on flight reservations, changes, refunds and re-bookings are advised to consult the dedicated pages on the Air France and KLM websites: www.airfrance.co.za, www.klm.co.za and on the agent connect platform: www.agentconnect.biz.

During the suspension of service, Air France – KLM can be contacted via the following channels:

Air France and KLM websites 24h/24: www.airfrance.co.za or www.klm.co.za

Email: mail.esales.za@airfrance.fr or esales.za@klm.com

Facebook: KLM South Africa

Twitter: Air France ZA

For urgent queries only, call +49 69 2999 3772 or +49 69 2999 3770 (Monday to Friday: 8am to 8pm. Saturday and Sunday: 9am to 5pm)

Non-South African residents have also been advised to make themselves known by their embassy in South Africa.

Dutch nationals can reach their embassy at +27 12 425 4500, Cape Town Consulate: +27 21 421 5660 or go to www.bijzonderebijstandbuitenland.nl

French nationals can reach their embassy at: +27 (0) 12 425 1600, Johannesburg Consulate: +27 (0) 11 778 5600, Cape Town Consulate: +27 (0) 21 488 5090, Email: france@ambafrance-rsa.org

German nationals could find more information at rueckholprogramm.de.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.