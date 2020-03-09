The world’s best beaches for 2020, according to Tripadvisor

Dreaming of a sun-soaked beach holiday?

TripAdvisor has released the latest edition of its annual best beaches ranking, giving Brazil’s Baia do Sancho the top spot.

For the second year in a row, the beach of Fernando de Noronha was given the title of world’s best beach in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2020 for its “heavenly” mirage-like view.

The ranking is based on the quantity and quality of traveller reviews for beaches over a 12-month period.

This year’s list of top 10 beaches is dominated by beaches in the West.

The top-ranked beach for the US is Florida’s Siesta Beach, coming in at 11th on the world ranking.

Here are the world’s best beaches 2020, according to TripAdvisor:

1. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

2. Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

3. Playa Paraiso, Cayo Largo, Cuba

4. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily

5. Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia, Arraial do Cabo, Brazil

6. Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

7. Eagle Beach, Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba

8. Flamenco Beach, Culebra, Puerto Rico

9. Varadero Beach, Varadero, Cuba

10. Kleftiko Beach, Milos, Cyclades

