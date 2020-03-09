Travel 9.3.2020 02:46 pm

The world’s best beaches for 2020, according to Tripadvisor

AFP Relaxnews
The world’s best beaches for 2020, according to Tripadvisor

Grace Bay,Turks and Caicos. Picture: iStock

This year’s list of top 10 beaches is dominated by beaches in the West.

Dreaming of a sun-soaked beach holiday?

TripAdvisor has released the latest edition of its annual best beaches ranking, giving Brazil’s Baia do Sancho the top spot.

For the second year in a row, the beach of Fernando de Noronha was given the title of world’s best beach in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2020 for its “heavenly” mirage-like view.

The ranking is based on the quantity and quality of traveller reviews for beaches over a 12-month period.

This year’s list of top 10 beaches is dominated by beaches in the West.

The top-ranked beach for the US is Florida’s Siesta Beach, coming in at 11th on the world ranking.

Here are the world’s best beaches 2020, according to TripAdvisor:

1. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Picture: iStock

2. Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Picture: iStock

 

3. Playa Paraiso, Cayo Largo, Cuba

Picture: iStock

4. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily

Picture: iStock

5. Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia, Arraial do Cabo, Brazil

Picture: iStock

6. Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Picture: iStock

7. Eagle Beach, Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba

Picture: iStock

8. Flamenco Beach, Culebra, Puerto Rico

Picture: iStock

9. Varadero Beach, Varadero, Cuba

Picture: iStock

10. Kleftiko Beach, Milos, Cyclades

Picture: iStock

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Road tripping for real in Cape Town 8.3.2020
17-year-old boy’s body recovered from Umkomaas River 7.3.2020
Countries affected by the coronavirus and the travel restrictions that apply 4.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 