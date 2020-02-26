Travel 26.2.2020 08:35 am

Air New Zealand tests beds for economy passengers

AFP
Air New Zealand tests beds for economy passengers

Air New Zealand has come top of an international airlines ranking. © Air New Zealand

The beds will not be introduced for a least a year, as the airline works through getting the concept approved by regulators.

Air New Zealand on Wednesday announced a proposal to put beds in economy-class, which it claimed could prove a “game changer” for passengers desperate to stretch out on long-haul flights.

The airline, which operates some of the world’s most lengthy flights from its remote South Pacific base, said the “Economy Skynest” aimed to bring pod-bed technology to the skies.

“A clear pain point for economy travellers on long-haul flights is the inability to stretch out,” the airline’s chief marketing officer Mike Tod said.

“The development of the Economy Skynest is a direct response to that challenge.”

The pods contain six beds, each measuring 200 by 58 centimetres (80 by 23 inches) with a pillow, sheets, blankets, ear plugs and a privacy curtain.

The idea is that the pods sit in the economy class cabin and passengers pre-book sessions in them to break up long-haul flights, rather than occupying them for the entire journey.

The beds will not be introduced for a least a year, as the airline works through getting the concept approved by regulators.

“This is a game changer on so many levels,” said a spokeswoman for the firm, which said it was willing to license the Skynest to other airlines.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 