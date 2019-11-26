Travel 26.11.2019 05:13 pm

France maintains title of world’s best ski destination for 2020

AFP Relaxnews
Val Thorens, France. Picture: Office de Tourisme de Val Thorens

Winners of the World Ski Awards are determined by votes cast by industry professionals and the public.

France’s Val Thorens has been crowned the world’s best ski resort 2020 for the sixth year in a row at the World Ski Awards.

At an altitude of 2,300 metres, Val Thorens is Europe’s highest ski resort and offers a vast network of “snow-sure” slopes.

Last year, the resort launched an Ultra-Light Motorised glider-cum-aircraft that surfs the skies in 20-minute sessions.

A new zipline also opened for thrill seekers, whisking riders 65 metres above the ski slopes, along 1,600 metres at speeds of up to 75km/h.

ULM glider. Picture: Office de Tourisme de Val Thorens

Here are some of the winners:

World’s Best Freestyle Resort 2019: LAAX (Switzerland)

World’s Best Ski Hotel 2019: W Verbier (Switzerland)

World’s Best New Ski Hotel 2019: Le Massif (Italy)

World’s Best Green Ski Hotel 2019: Valsana Hotel & Appartements (Switzerland)

World’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel 2019: Ki Niseko (Japan)

World’s Best Ski Chalet 2019: Chalet Les Anges, Zermatt (Switzerland)

World’s Best New Ski Chalet 2019: Le Chalet Mont Blanc (France)

World’s Best Ski Resort Company 2019: Bergbahn AG Kitzbühel (Austria)

World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort 2019: Ski Dubai (UAE)

