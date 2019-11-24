 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 24.11.2019 09:09 am

How to make the most of meeting a friend of a friend abroad

Julie Weed c.2019 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
How to make the most of meeting a friend of a friend abroad

Picture: Lars Leetaru

Getting together with a local can take you beyond the tourist sites and Instagram opportunities.

You’re planning a trip to a new place, say, Copenhagen. When you mention it to your pal she exclaims, “I have a friend in Copenhagen! You should meet them!” Grab that chance. Getting together with a local can take you beyond the tourist sites and Instagram opportunities, allowing you to more deeply experience the community and culture you are visiting. Here’s how to get the most out of your meet-up. Research the culture Take some time in advance to learn about your destination and its culture. Is there appropriate dress you need to be aware of? Are shoes taken off...
Related Stories
Why Durban is like the Miami of South Africa 22.11.2019
Expedia’s list of top-trending countries for 2020 21.11.2019
Kalahari Desert makes NatGeo Traveler’s picks for best trips of 2020 20.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


Black Friday

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.