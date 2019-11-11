How to travel and find yourself: what to pack

Hot tip: You need to pack less. Way less. What’s the absolute minimum you think you could pack? Whatever it is, it’s too much. Unless you’re planning on going somewhere that requires heavy parkas and big sweaters, you should be able to travel for any length of time with nothing more than carry-on luggage. If you can’t lift it easily, you’ve packed too much. My rule for packing: If you think you might need it, you won’t. Don’t bring it. Worst case you can buy it when you get there. Large suitcases are ridiculous for nearly everyone and only manage...

Hot tip: You need to pack less. Way less. What’s the absolute minimum you think you could pack? Whatever it is, it’s too much. Unless you’re planning on going somewhere that requires heavy parkas and big sweaters, you should be able to travel for any length of time with nothing more than carry-on luggage. If you can’t lift it easily, you’ve packed too much.

My rule for packing: If you think you might need it, you won’t. Don’t bring it. Worst case you can buy it when you get there. Large suitcases are ridiculous for nearly everyone and only manage to be an anchor that slows you down. It’s endless hassle that’s easily prevented by packing less. Way less. I’ll keep saying it. I’ve traveled for months at a time with nothing but a travel backpack.

To give you an idea what I mean, here’s what I generally pack for one of my regular months-long trips:

5 pairs of underwear and socks

1-2 pairs of shorts or pants, 1 pair of jeans

5 shirts, mix of long and short sleeves

1 medium-weight pullover

1 swimsuit

On top of that, I’ve got work-related gear like my laptop and cameras, plus various toiletries and, of course, extensive hair-care products. If you like going out, definitely add or swap in a nice dress or button-down shirt, ideally something you could also wear during the day. An extra pair of shoes, perhaps something nice for a night out, certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Every extra ounce is just additional pain on your back as you lug it across cobblestones. The less you pack, the less you’ll feel your luggage is a burden. And no one is going to notice you’re wearing the same five shirts. You’re traveling, so most people you interact with won’t see you for more than a few days in a row.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.