Premium 11.11.2019 05:06 pm

How to travel and find yourself: what to pack

Geoffrey Morrison c.2019 The New York Times Company
Picture: iStock

The less you pack, the less you’ll feel your luggage is a burden.

Hot tip: You need to pack less. Way less. What’s the absolute minimum you think you could pack? Whatever it is, it’s too much. Unless you’re planning on going somewhere that requires heavy parkas and big sweaters, you should be able to travel for any length of time with nothing more than carry-on luggage. If you can’t lift it easily, you’ve packed too much. My rule for packing: If you think you might need it, you won’t. Don’t bring it. Worst case you can buy it when you get there. Large suitcases are ridiculous for nearly everyone and only manage...
