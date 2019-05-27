How much South Africans can expect to pay on a trip to Bali

This writer, a journalist with the African News Agency (ANA) based in Johannesburg, decided to step out into the world to have a look at a place called Bali – one of some 200 islands that make up Indonesia, which is famed for yoga and meditation retreats, among other attractions.

The return airfare and hotel accommodation package were reasonably priced, enough to warm the heart of any frugal traveller.

For as little as R13 000, South Africans who are yearning to have a relaxing tropical beach holiday and an enlightening experience can take a trip to Kuta, Bali.

The flight from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo to Bali was rather long. We left on 6 May at 12pm and arrived 19 hours later.

On arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport the process through customs took about an hour because of high volumes of tourists.

Once we were out of the airport we jumped into a taxi to our hotel, The Rani Hotel, which was about three kilometres away.

Even though we hadn’t really rested we were eager to explore the island. Armed with my green passport and cellphone I set out on the dream trip with my best friend Lesedi Setlhatswe. The idea was to see as many sites as possible, including the famous Bali Zoo.

Kuta is a beach and resort area in the south of the island. It is considered one of Bali’s first tourist developments and is best known for its “party central” atmosphere and Indian Ocean surfing.

Bali is a small island, the population being about four million.

The place is abuzz with locals and tourists. To get around in Kuta, locals and some brave tourists ride as passengers on scooters. Cars are mostly used as tourist transportation.

If you don’t mind the thrill of being on a scooter you can expect to spend 50,000 Indonesian Rupiah, which is equivalent to about R50. Travelling in a taxi can cost as much as 700, 000 Indonesian Rupiah, about R700.

“Balinese people use motorcycles as an alternative to avoid traffic jams, especially on certain feast days, school holidays, Christmas and New Year,” said Gede Aldiano, a local tour guide.

He said the traffic congestion was exacerbated by drivers who brought their cars from neighbouring Islands. Aldiano said some tourists tried their hands at riding motorcycles and were involved in accidents because they attempted the Bali “biker style”.

Despite the congestion and crisscrossing of bikers, it seemed most drivers and motorcyclists were tolerant and remained calm.

“So actually for visitors it is not recommended to rent a motorbike, especially if they don’t have any experience or are without a licence,” Aldiano said.

Aldiano loves to talk.

He soon started telling us how he started his tour company “G’Day Mate”, the name borrowed from Australian slang. Most of his clients are Australians.

“I was born in the countryside of Singaraja, the northern part of Bali. Singaraja town used to be the old capital of Bali. I started my career as a driver and tour guide after I finished studying at a tourism school in Bali. My wish was to work on a cruise ship,” said Adriano, who has run his tour company for 15 years.

Due to a lack of funds, Aldiano could not pursue his dreams, which lead to enrolling in a tour guide course. It was here that he learnt to speak English.

“I immediately decided to study domestically as a tour guide. I learnt English so I could communicate with the guests who trusted me to take them around the streets of Bali and introduce them to our various activities, traditions and cultures.”

Aldiano said his passion for his country and his job earned him lasting friendships as well as recommendations for his business.

“I still like my job because I have made many friends and also every guest I met always recommended me to their friends or family who vacation in Bali. My little business keeps running because of word-of-mouth advertisements.”

Aldiano creates packages that offer his guests the best of everything, including a visit to the traditional Barong dance.

“The Barong and Keris dance starts at 9.30 am and finishes at 10.30 am. The Barong play represents an eternal fight between good and evil spirits.

“A Barong (a mythological animal) represents the good spirit and Rangda (a mythological monster) represents an evil one. Balinese people also believe that the Barong is a symbol of protection.

“The dance performances we do are not only for tourist shows but also for temple festivals where the dancer can be really [possessed] by the spirit.”

Aldiano added that Ubud was also one of the most artistic villages for wood carving, painting and stone carving, while the Celuk village was popular for its gold and silver jewellery.

“The coffee plantation is a place to see various tropical plantations such as coffee robusta, pineapple, Balinese snake fruit (salak), plain Balinese potatoes, fruit stars, cacao, jack fruit, durian tree and many more; you can also experience how to make Balinese coffee in very traditional ways.”

Another memorable and must-see place in Bali is the Ubud monkey forest.

The Bali Ubud Monkey Forest is a nature reserve temple housing about 340 Macaca fascicularis monkeys (32 adult males, 19 male sub adult, 77 adult females, 122 juvenile and 54 infants).

Monkey forests are called WanaraWana and are spread throughout the island. The Ubud Monkey Forest itself has a very important function in the continuity of the monkey habitat.

Aldiano’s tour also includes a visit to the butterfly park, which is the home of many different butterfly species, a waterfall where tourists are able to swim and a section of the ocean where adventurists can do various water sports and visit turtle island, where endangered turtles are looked after.

Almost every house in and around Kuta and Legian is transformed into a food, clothing or souvenir business.

The cost of living in Bali is low, which makes it a pleasure for tourists. A tourist in Bali can expect to spend 200,000 Indonesian Rupiah on a meal

for two people from a food truck.

Other tours on offer include breakfast with Orangutans and a ride on an elephant at the Bali Zoo. One can also visit the Uluwatu Temple, which is a Balinese-Hindu sea temple located in Uluwatu.

– African News Agency (ANA)

