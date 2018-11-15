 
menu
News 15.11.2018 04:20 pm

Uber and Lyft users will soon earn loyalty points for their rides

AFP Relaxnews
Uber.

Uber.

Lyft Rewards launches next month in various cities, whilst Uber Rewards will start in nine US cities.

Ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft have launched rewards programs in the same vein as airlines and hotel chains.

A few days after Lyft released details on its Lyft Rewards program, rival Uber followed suit announcing the launch of Uber Rewards — similar scheme, similar name.

Under both loyalty rewards programs, customers earn one point for every dollar spent on a ride and can redeem them for free upgrades, among other perks.

While details on Lyft’s program are scarce, Uber unveiled a comprehensive plan of its four-tiered system: Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond.

Perks include flexible cancellations, priority pick-ups, surprise upgrades and for the highest members, free delivery on Uber Eats orders.

Occasional Uber users, however, will unlikely be able to benefit from the program, as earnings periods are six months. The first tier also starts at 500 points before leapfrogging to 2 500 and 7 500 points.

Lyft Rewards launches next month in various cities (unspecified at this point) before expanding in 2019.

Uber Rewards will start in nine US cities (Miami, New Jersey, Denver, Tampa, New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta and San Diego).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Uber, Taxify drivers protest against ‘slavery’ work conditions 12.11.2018
Taxis deny threatening Ballito Uber drivers 25.10.2018
Charges withdrawn in court as Pretoria taxi drivers make peace 18.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.