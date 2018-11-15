Uber and Lyft users will soon earn loyalty points for their rides

Ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft have launched rewards programs in the same vein as airlines and hotel chains.

A few days after Lyft released details on its Lyft Rewards program, rival Uber followed suit announcing the launch of Uber Rewards — similar scheme, similar name.

Under both loyalty rewards programs, customers earn one point for every dollar spent on a ride and can redeem them for free upgrades, among other perks.

While details on Lyft’s program are scarce, Uber unveiled a comprehensive plan of its four-tiered system: Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond.

Perks include flexible cancellations, priority pick-ups, surprise upgrades and for the highest members, free delivery on Uber Eats orders.

Occasional Uber users, however, will unlikely be able to benefit from the program, as earnings periods are six months. The first tier also starts at 500 points before leapfrogging to 2 500 and 7 500 points.

Lyft Rewards launches next month in various cities (unspecified at this point) before expanding in 2019.

Uber Rewards will start in nine US cities (Miami, New Jersey, Denver, Tampa, New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta and San Diego).

