Business 29.10.2018 10:05 am

British Airways starts new London-Joburg services

ANA
British Airways. Picture: ANA

The airline is also again increasing its daily winter Cape Town schedule to provide double-daily summer flights from London.

British Airways has started four new weekly services between London and Johannesburg, increasing the number of direct flights between the cities to 18 a week.

The British Airways’ London-Johannesburg service started on Sunday and comes as the airline also opens a new route from London to Durban on Monday which will offer three weekly services using Boeing 787-8s.

The airline is also again increasing its daily winter Cape Town schedule to provide double-daily summer flights from London’s Heathrow as well as introducing three weekly flights between Gatwick and the Mother City next month.

Sue Petrie, British Airways commercial manager for Southern Africa, said they would be operating their largest schedule ever between the UK and South Africa; 38 flights a week to three destinations using Boeing 747, Boeing 777, Boeing 787, and Airbus A380 aircraft.

The additional Johannesburg flights will depart London Heathrow at 4.20pm, arriving at OR Tambo at 5.40 the following morning. The return flight will leave Johannesburg at 7.40am, landing at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 at 5.50 that evening.

The scheduled increase comes as British Airways rolls out a £4.5 billion, five-year customer investment plan, with a focus on excellence in the premium cabins and more choice and quality for all customers.

