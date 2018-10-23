More US daily flights to Cuba announced

American Airlines (AA) announced this week it would offer more daily flights to Cuba, by 2019, despite US restrictions on Americans travelling to that country.

The airline currently has 10 flights a day to the island, half of which are between Miami and Havana. The rest go to provincial cities such as Camaguey, Holguin, Santa Clara and Varadero. The number of daily flights will rise to 11, AA said.

American Airlines has also signed an agreement with Cuban state-owned Havanatur, which will sell airline tickets in its 80 branches across the country. US airline flights were reinstated in August 2016 amid the diplomatic rapprochement between the two former foes, when Barack Obama was president.

At the moment, a full US economic embargo remains on Cuba, the only Communist, one-party state in Latin America

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.