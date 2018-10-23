 
News 23.10.2018

More US daily flights to Cuba announced

AFP
There will be more US flights heading to Cuba

There will be more US flights heading to Cuba

US airline flights were reinstated in August 2016 amid the diplomatic rapprochement between the the US and Cuba when Barack Obama was president.

American Airlines (AA) announced this week it would offer more daily flights to Cuba, by 2019, despite US restrictions on Americans travelling to that country.

The airline currently has 10 flights a day to the island, half of which are between Miami and Havana. The rest go to provincial cities such as Camaguey, Holguin, Santa Clara and Varadero. The number of daily flights will rise to 11, AA said.

American Airlines has also signed an agreement with Cuban state-owned Havanatur, which will sell airline tickets in its 80 branches across the country.

At the moment, a full US economic embargo remains on Cuba, the only Communist, one-party state in Latin America

