New Zealand tourists may be forced to give up phone passwords

New Zealand’s civil rights watchdog has raised concerns over new laws allowing customs officers to demand passwords for electronic devices such as laptops or mobile phones at the border.

Failure to comply with the so-called “digital strip search” rules, which came into effect this week, can result in an NZ$5 000 (R47 000) fine along with the seizure and destruction of the device.

The NZ Council for Civil Liberties described the powers as “grossly excessive” and disproportionate.

Council chairman Thomas Beagle said it was a grave invasion of privacy to give customs officers access to information on smartphones, which could include data such as medical records, e-mails and letters.

Customs officers must have “reasonable cause” to suspect an offence is being committed.

