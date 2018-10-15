 
menu
News 15.10.2018 04:56 pm

New Zealand tourists may be forced to give up phone passwords

AFP
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

The new law has raised concerns over a grave invasion of privacy.

New Zealand’s civil rights watchdog has raised concerns over new laws allowing customs officers to demand passwords for electronic devices such as laptops or mobile phones at the border.

Failure to comply with the so-called “digital strip search” rules, which came into effect this week, can result in an NZ$5 000 (R47 000) fine along with the seizure and destruction of the device.

The NZ Council for Civil Liberties described the powers as “grossly excessive” and disproportionate.

Council chairman Thomas Beagle said it was a grave invasion of privacy to give customs officers access to information on smartphones, which could include data such as medical records, e-mails and letters.

Customs officers must have “reasonable cause” to suspect an offence is being committed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cruise ship faces hefty fine for pollution 15.10.2018
Experience all the thrills of a safari from your couch 12.10.2018
Kid’s paradise at Sugar Bay Holiday Camp 12.10.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.