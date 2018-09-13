The 10 most spiritual countries in the world

On the Global Spirituality Index, released by luxury travel planning agency Wayfairer Travel, Canada took the top spot after ranking highly in categories like quality of life and religious freedom.

Authors evaluated countries on more than just the number of people who report a religious affiliation.

Along with religious population, diversity, and spiritual sights, the report also scored countries on religious tolerance, freedom, wellness and quality of life.

Interestingly, while Canada scored low marks in the category of religious population (two out of a possible seven points), it made up for it for the loss in categories like diversity and quality of life, with a perfect seven out of seven score.

After Canada, Italy, India, Japan and the United Kingdom round out the top five spots.

South Africa ranked 28 out of 115 countries on the list.

At the other end of the spectrum, Syria landed at the bottom of the heap, after Slovakia and Iraq.

Here are the top 10 most spiritual countries on the Global Spirituality Index:

1. Canada

2. Italy

3. India

4. Japan

5. U.K.

6. United States

7. Mexico

8. Australia

9. Philippines

10. Tie: Germany, Switzerland

